DANVILLE — Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters retires next week after 27 years with the fire department.
He initially didn’t think he’d ever become fire chief.
Later on, he started feeling he could fit into the role, and started testing to become a lieutenant.
“Once I became an officer initially, and then I started working a little harder towards getting to this point,” McMasters said.
“Did I think I would get all the way to the top? No, I really didn’t. My hopes and prayers were to eventually get to a battalion chief’s role and so where I didn’t have to fight fires anymore. I was just in charge of the scenes but stayed on shift. And that’s where I intended, I would probably end my career,” he said.
The city will be honoring McMasters next week. He will be participating in a walk-out ceremony at 3 p.m. at Fire Station 3, 1111 N. Griffin St., Tuesday when he leaves.
McMasters was hired by the city on Aug. 23, 1995. In 2001, he was promoted to lieutenant; and in 2011 he became captain. In 2018, he was promoted to assistant chief, and finally stepped into his current role as fire chief on March 3, 2020.
When the Vermilion County native graduated high school, he originally thought he’d be an architect or engineer. He started looking into engineering and attended Danville Area Community College to get his associate degree and move onto a bachelor’s degree.
He and his wife were high school sweethearts, and her brothers were volunteer firefighters in Westville, with one being a Medix paramedic.
Right out of high school, McMasters also started volunteering with the Westville Fire Department while going to school.
“After a year, year and half of that, I decided I didn’t want to do the engineering thing. So, I just finished my two-year degree at DACC and stopped,” he said.
Then he worked at the hospital full-time doing budget-type, office work, until he was hired by the Danville Fire Department.
He tested for Danville and other local fire departments, including Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois. He got on the list in Danville and eventually was called.
Training starts at Fire Station 3 (headquarters) at 1111 N. Griffin St. before firefighters start moving around to the other fire stations for battalions (shifts).
“In my career, I’ve worked on all three of the battalions, and the bulk of my career as an officer I worked on one battalion. Probably a big portion of the time that I was a lieutenant and then all the time I was a captain I worked on first battalion for Tom Pruitt. He was my boss and mentor, if you will, for many years,” McMasters said.
When McMasters started with the department, Richard Eaglen was fire chief, and then Tom Lane took over soon after when Eaglen retired.
McMasters and fellow firefighter Tim Heinrichs, who recently retired, started the same day he did. They hadn’t been on the job very long, still being pretty new, when there was an explosion at Bunge (then called Lauhoff).
That’s kind of a little nerve-wracking for a new guy, McMasters said.
There was no fire when they arrived on scene after the explosion on an upper level, but the diamond-plate flooring had all been knocked off its bolts and they were walking on the loose flooring. There was no wall anymore and they were staring out at the sky, he said.
Other significant fires since then included Chittick Eye Care downtown.
When Danville Bookworld burned, that was a fairly memorable fire too for McMasters. He was on the crew in the front door and pretty deep in the building when they were told to get out and they left tools behind.
There are some other fires when there have been injuries and deaths.
“Even more so it’s worse when it’s a kid. There’s been a few of those I’ve been on over the years that I’ll never forget them until the day I die,” McMasters said.
“But those are unfortunately part of the job, and you try to compartmentalize those as much as you can so that you’re not living your life around thinking about that all the time,” he said.
Some of the technology advancements also are memorable for McMasters, including with thermal imaging cameras.
The cameras were mounted to a helmet that was kept in a fire truck early on in his career. The thermal imaging camera would weigh another four pounds or so on top of the helmet and sit lopsided with the weight, he said.
Now, the firefighters carry smaller, basic thermal imaging cameras that hang on their gear. The good ones that they use the most are about the size of a four pack of pop and weigh maybe three pounds. The camera also has a tether to hang off an airpack so a firefighter isn’t holding it all the time, he said.
“That’s been a very significant difference from then to now,” he said about the cameras, which can find hidden hot spots in a fire and look for anything of a live nature in terms of a person or pet in a structure.
The way homes are built now, and furnishings and decorations inside homes, also has made a difference in firefighting. A new home with new construction and new furnishings and wall decorations and curtains and everything, an average office-size room can go from a smoldering fire to a complete burn in two to three minutes, McMasters said.
This is versus a house that’s been there for close to 100 years and still has 1970s furniture in it. It may take 20 minutes for that room to get to that level, he said.
The other thing is roof trusses and floor joists can fail in a new house in six, seven or eight minutes. In an older house, those things may not fail before a fire is put out, he said.
“We’ve had to adjust the way we fight fires based on that,” he said.
With the amount of time spent together, firefighters become family.
McMasters said his cleaning and cooking through being a firefighter has helped him do that at home as well.
They don’t have housekeepers, cooks, maids at the fire stations. The firefighters do everything themselves.
“This becomes your second family because you’re spending a third of your life with them; at least a third,” McMasters said.
With overtime right now, they are spending more time on the job. They share a bedroom, eat and clean together, and ride the fire trucks together.
For Thanksgiving, they had a big brunch in the morning and a big meal in the afternoon.
But if the tones drop and they get a fire call, everybody is out the door to respond any time of day.
McMasters said a misconception some people have about firefighters is that they sit around and twiddle their thumbs and wait for calls to come in.
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., they’re doing some sort of training, or building or business inspections in the city, he said.
McMasters said the best part of being fire chief is working a 40-hour week and not having to go to fires at 2 and 3 a.m. when it’s 10 degrees out or pouring down rain.
The most challenging part is everything else, he said, about dealing with budgets, a lot of multi-tasking and other aspects.
McMasters said new Fire Chief Aaron Marcott will do a good job as the next fire chief.
“Aaron is a very technology and innovation person. He’s also a big person on physical fitness and that kind of thing,” McMasters said. “He’s got some good ideas and I think he’ll do just fine.”
In retirement, McMasters will be spending more time with his family, including a 9-month-old granddaughter, and he’ll be teaching part-time. He’s taught for about 11 years for a private company out of Bradley, taking a hiatus when he’s been fire chief. He teaches tower climbing, tower rescue, wind turbine rescue, rooftop fall protection and rigging to communications tower workers for them to get their Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certification.
