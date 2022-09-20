DANVILLE — It’s been 17 years since the annual Walk for Life started in Danville.
The walks have changed location through the years, just as the Women’s Care Clinic also moved locations to now being on Bowman Avenue.
This year’s Walk for Life is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m.
“It’s just a really good time for the community. I think the heart behind it is to gather the community and do some peer-to-peer fundraising,” said Mariah Hanson, director of the Women’s Care Clinic of Danville.
The event is where people sponsor participants to walk. It’s rain or shine.
The walk has been at different locations through the years including along Vermilion Street and from Lincoln Park to the former Women’s Care Clinic on Williams Street.
They previously had to get a parade license for those walks. Participants would have signs too.
Due to the clinic now being farther away from Lincoln Park, they won’t walk to the new building, Hanson said.
They will do a one-mile route throughout the park.
She said it’s more now to get out and exercise and raise money.
There also are additional activities. There is a vendor fair, petting zoo, face-painting station, balloons and other activities. The vendor fair will have items such as honey, jewelry, candles and even meat.
Hanson said the underlying message is pro-life of what they do as a clinic.
But they also don’t want to exclude people.
“We’re not here to condemn. We’re here to show the community that we’re here, and have fun,” she said.
Usually about 100 to 150 people have attended the annual event in the past.
The public is invited to the event. They don’t have to walk.
Everything is free, but there will be a hot dog lunch for a $5 meal fee at 11 a.m.
Money raised goes back to serving clients and what the clinic does day-to-day.
The non-profit, faith-based clinic offers free services to families, including pregnancy tests, parenting classes, education, community referrals, limited obstetrical ultrasound and support groups.
The clinic started in a garage by Linda Odle, moved to Vermilion Street, then Williams Street and is now in its largest location yet, 1509 N. Bowman Ave. in Danville.
One parenting class just started last week.
Raising Highly Capable Kids is a place to learn how to raise healthy, caring and responsible children. This class will run through Nov. 16. Childcare will be provided for children birth to fourth grade. A meal along with weekly giveaways also will be provided at the Women’s Care Clinic class.
Hanson said through some other hosts and sponsors, the walk was already about 90 percent paid for. That’s why they can offer most of the activities free to the public.
She said they have walk participants who do it every year that they count on.
One family raises funds and does it in memorial of a granddaughter who passed away.
“That’s really special; very cool,” Hanson said.
