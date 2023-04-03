DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will be serving another term.
As the previous two Danville mayors have served multiple terms, starting in 1987 with Bob Jones, residents have voted Williams into his second term in Tuesday's consolidated election.
Williams defeated challenger Jackie Vinson with 2,235 votes to 2,176, only a 59 vote difference, according to the unofficial vote totals. Williams had 50.67 percent of the votes to Vinson's 49.33 percent.
Voter turnout in the city was 24.66 percent. There were 4,436 votes cast of 17,988 registered voters.
Williams had an election night gathering for supporters at The First Place Coworking Space in downtown Danville.
"Fifty-nine votes is not many at all. I am just thankful for every person that not only voted but encouraged others to vote. With such a slim vote margin, that could have made all the difference," Williams said.
Without all the work with everyone combined, he said he's not sure he would have won.
"I thank those, the people of Danville, who believed in me; and I am going to work hard for everyone, not just the people who supported me. I've always been fair. I always treat people the same regardless of who they are or where they come from and that's going to keep happening. If anyone is doing something good for Danville, I'm going to be with them. If they are not doing something good for Danville, then I'm going to stand against them."
Williams said he knew he had a lot of supporters behind him. But he was surprised to have about 140-150 people in attendance to celebrate with him Tuesday night.
"It was incredible," he said.
Vinson, Vermilion Housing Authority executive director, was disappointed in the outcome, but she said she was proud of the campaign and thanked her supporters.
Vinson said she expected a close race.
The city chose its next mayor, and she wished Williams well for the next four years.
She said she was just focused on this race and campaign. She's not thought about running again in the future for mayor or another office.
