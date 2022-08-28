VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — More than 130 folks gathered to celebrate the work of volunteers through Purdue Extension in Vermillion County, Ind. Extension volunteers were honored at the annual meeting and dinner of the Purdue Extension Vermillion County Office held Tuesday night at the fairgrounds in Cayuga, Ind. The Mission Statement of Purdue Extension reads, “We deliver practical, research-based information that transforms lives and livelihoods.”
Phil Hess, representing the Ernie Pyle WWII Museum was the guest speaker. He shared information regarding Pyle and WWII. One in eight Americans enlisted in the military during WWII. By the end of WWII, Pyle’s articles were published in more than 400 weekly newspapers and 300 dailies. His column ran six days each week, 1,000 words per column. Pyle had a gift of painting a picture with words for his readers. Prior to WWII, Pyle was a roving reporter and traveled the country with his wife Gerry writing about the average person and places. During the war Pyle “traveled” with America’s troops telling the story of the American G.I. Americans depended on his daily articles to learn about the war and what their loved ones were enduring.
Today’s military, and all since WWII, have Pyle to thank for increased pay when deployed to combat zones. Because Pyle didn’t just write about the soldiers during WWII, he lived with them, walked with them, and suffered with them—he understood what they were enduring for everyone’s freedoms. He had personally seen the hardships of war which American soldiers were experiencing. On Pyle’s suggestion, Congress passed a bill, nicknamed “The Ernie Pyle Bill” granting soldiers more pay for combat service. To this day, American soldiers benefit from Pyle’s suggestion.
Pyle was on his last WWII assignment in the Pacific when the Jeep he was riding in came under enemy fire. All made it safely to the ditch. Pyle raised his head and asked, “Is everyone alright?” Those were his last words. His final resting place is the Punch Bowl in Hawaii. A memorial to Pyle is at the location of his death on the Island of Ie Shima. An exact replica of this memorial can be found at the Ernie Pyle Rest Park on U.S. 36 just east of Dana.
Upon learning of Pyle’s death, President Truman delivered this statement, “No man in this war has so well told the story of the American fighting man at the American fighting man wanted it told.”
Nancy Towner was awarded the 2022 Friend of Extension. Nancy has served in some sort of a leadership position in Vermillion County since 1989. She currently serves as 4-H Basketry Leader and 4-H Council President. She has completed two terms on the Board of Directors of the Indiana 4-H Foundation. For at least the last 30 years, she was a volunteer hundreds of Vermillion County 4-Hers have completed 2,367 projects through the Basketry project.
“One of the reasons I love 4-H is that this program helps young people stand on their own two feet and dream beyond the box,” Towner said. “That creates thinkers, do-ers, leaders and excellent community members.”
She believes it’s important to weave her love of 4-H into her charitable planning and looks for ways to make gifts besides writing a check.
“When you’re over 72 you have to take a required minimum distribution from your IRA and that lands in your bank account and on your tax return and Uncle Sam wants a piece of it,” she said. “I’d rather have it go straight to the Indiana 4-H Foundation and I don’t pay tax on it. It’s a win-win.”
Vermillion County 4-H has a fund through the Indiana 4-H Foundation. Donations to the Foundation can be designated to Vermillion County 4-H.
Phil Cox, Ag and Natural Resources Educator, recognized Randy and Kay Hicks as the 2022 Vermillion County Farm Family of the Year.
Randy and Kay are both big supporters of the Vermillion County 4-H program. Randy has taken time out of his busy schedule to volunteer to help with the 4-H livestock auction annually, as an auctioneer and emcee, for the past 42 years, except for the year his daughter’s wedding fell on the same weekend.
In addition, Kay is an active Board Member of the Vermillion County Community Foundation that grants thousands of dollars to worthy Vermillion County organizations that improve our quality of life. Randy and Kay also manage Sycamore Farms in northern Vermillion County with operations in Fountain and Warren Counties too. In fact, they still own and farm the ground that his family homesteaded in 1822—200 years.
Steve Paloncy and Stephanie Jeffery were recognized for their service on the Extension Board. Both have served the limit of two consecutive three-year terms.
Vermillion County Extension Homemaker Council Officers were recognized by Lori Bouslog, Health and Human Sciences Educator while 4-H volunteers in attendance were recognized by Becky Holbert, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator.
Sponsors of the evening were First Financial Bank, Vermillion County Farm Bureau, Valley Professionals Community Health Center, First Farmers State Bank, Duke Energy, IEA White Construction, Hog Slat, Vermillion County Chamber of Commerce, Apex Clean Energy and Vermillion County Economic Development. The event was catered by Off the Tracks from Dana, Ind.
For more information on Purdue Extension Vermillion County, call 765-492-5330 or visit their website at www.extension.purdue.edu/county/vermillion The group also has a Facebook page: Purdue Extension Vermillion County.
