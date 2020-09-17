A frontline Danville city hall team member tested positive for COVID-19, causing the closing of the building, 17 W. Main St., Danville, through the end of the week to allow for a deep-cleaning and to get other exposed employees tested.
All non-infected staff will continue working at home during this time and be available via telephone during regular business hours (8 a.m. – noon and 1 – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday).
"Unfortunately, as we all know, coronavirus infections are soaring in our county. Please let this be a reminder to help keep everyone safe by diligently wearing masks indoors, maintaining social-distancing outdoors, and frequently sanitizing our hands," Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. stated.
Vibrant Credit Union also has experienced a few positive COVID cases in its Danville and Covington, Ind. markets.
To keep staff, members and communities safe while still serving its members, Vibrant will temporarily close its Covington branch. The Covington staff will run the Gilbert Street office in Danville.
With this change, Vibrant will be working with reduced staffing and will need to temporarily update the Gilbert Street drive thru hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be temporarily closed on Saturdays.
