DANVILLE — Advocates, experts, business owners, clean energy workers, and state Senator Scott Bennett will come together for a virtual town hall entitled “Growing Clean Energy Jobs in Downstate IL.”
The event is on Tuesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. and participants will learn about, discuss, and celebrate the growing clean energy economy and associated jobs in downstate Illinois. Advance registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/CleanJobsTownHall.
E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) will give a look at Illinois’s “Clean Energy Jobs by the Numbers” and highlight just released data about how the industry is growing in Illinois and recovering post-pandemic. Inovateus Solar will highlight their solar farm development on an industrial brownfield site in Danville. Ky Ajayi with Central Road Energy will share his work in growing solar businesses and equitable access to solar in central Illinois. Curt Rendall from Heartland Community College will reveal info about HCC’s brand new EV manufacturing training program. We’ll hear success stories of clean energy workers training and entering the expanding workforce.
Finally we’ll discuss why legislative action in Springfield is needed to preserve and boost the industry. The Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) will maintain our position as a Midwest leader in the growing clean energy economy, while also expanding equitable access to public health, a cleaner environment, quality jobs, economic opportunity, and wealth-building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.