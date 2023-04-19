DANVILLE — Local kids will have the opportunity to learn from collegiate basketball players during Hoops Against Violence on May 6.
Registration is free, though it is limited to 60 participants in grades 5-8. Registration is open until 4 p.m. on April 28. Register online at www.survivorresourcecenter.org.
Hosted by the Violence Prevention Task Force of Vermilion County, the goal of Hoops Against Violence is to inspire young athletes to continue to follow their dreams and goals, as well as to stand against all forms of violence in the community.
The 5th-8th graders will be put into six teams to learn basketball skills and drills with the DACC men’s and women’s basketball teams.
All participants will receive event T-shirts, sport socks, sweat bands and a surprise giveaway item. They will also hear empowering messages from the collegiate players about safety and violence prevention.
There will also be free resource tables from different local providers throughout the community.
Check-in is at 10 a.m. on May 6 in the Mary Miller Gymnasium. Lunch will be provided.
