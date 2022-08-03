DANVILLE — Word had been spreading around the community that Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. would have at least one opponent in next year's Danville mayor race election, and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jaclyn "Jackie" Vinson officially announced her candidacy Wednesday.
Vinson will be running in the election for mayor of Danville in the spring of 2023.
Vinson cited her varied experience working for local government as her qualifications for the office of mayor. Prior to her service with the housing authority, she served as the director of the metropolitan planning organization for the city of Danville.
As a Vermilion County native, Vinson, the daughter of Adam and Dr. Teresa Marganski, recognizes that the strength of the community lies within the people.
“My roots run deep in our community and I am honored and humbled to announce my candidacy for mayor today,” Vinson said in a press release. “Working with the Vermilion Housing Authority and the Metropolitan Planning Organization has given me a clear vision for the future of Danville. I am excited to serve our residents and to lead this city with professionalism and integrity.”
In addition to her primary job responsibilities, Vinson has been recognized by the Central Illinois Business Magazine, Forty Under 40, Class of 2021; and as an Edgar Fellow, Class of 2022.
She currently serves on several foundations and boards within the community, including the Danville Public Library Foundation, Danville Area Community College Foundation, Balloons Over Vermilion, Vermilion Advantage, and the Vermilion Healthcare Foundation. She also serves on two regional boards, Illinois Association of Housing Authorities and Assisted Housing Risk Management Association Board.
Current mayor, Williams, has indicated he will seek re-election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.