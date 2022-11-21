The Catlin Parade of Lights Committee, along with the Village of Catlin, will present their seventh annual Christmas Parade on Nov. 27, beginning at 6 p.m.
The parade will return to a traditional format and travel from the high school, east on Vermilion Street and end at Village Hall.
After the parade, the community is invited to participate in the lighting of the village Christmas tree and children are encouraged to visit with Santa.
The Parade Committee has decided to promote a festival-type atmosphere this year with other activities planned, including a chili/hot dog dinner, hot chocolate, holiday craft bazaar and more.
The committee also invited people and organizations to enter a float in the parade. Traditional floats are welcome, and they have also added a category this year for decorate golf carts and ATVs.
Prize money will be awarded to the top three entries in each category. Winners will receive $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. The theme this year is “Christmas in Toyland.”
There will also be a tree decorating contest. The trees will line South Sandusky Street and will be eligible for businesses or service clubs to decorate for prize money. First place wins $75, second place wins $50 and third place wins $25.
Those interested in participating can contact Cheri Welsh at 217-427-5888. Forms, lights and requirements for each tree will be provided.
