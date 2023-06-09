HILLSDALE, Ind. — The board and staff of the Friends of Ernie Pyle WWII Museum are excited for the opportunity to bring the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to the Wabash Valley this weekend.
The wall will be open 66 straight hours—from 9 a.m. EDT Friday through 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday. It is being held at International Paper Family Park located at 4840 S. 360 E., Hillsdale, Ind.
There is no cost to attend this event. For those needing some extra assistance, golf cart shuttles from the parking area to the information tent will be available. From there, if needed, will be scooters available at no cost to help make it possible for all to pay their respects.
While in the area, wall visitors are invited and encouraged to visit the Ernie Pyle WWII Museum in nearby Dana, Ind. For the event weekend the museum will have extended hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
Normal museum operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The museum is always free and is open through Veterans Day weekend.
Daily program schedule at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Hillsdale:
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
10 a.m. program
• PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE- Members of Boy Scout Troop 463
• NATIONAL ANTHEM- Members of South Vermillion Middle School Choir
• KEYNOTE SPEAKER- Lonnie Bedwell, Blind Military Veteran, Fresh off of Mt. Everest
6 p.m. program
• WELCOME
• PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE- Members of Boy Scout Troop 463
• WHO WAS ERNIE PYLE?
7 p.m.: MUSIC with Veteran, Jack Shannon
10 p.m.: TAPS by Wyatt Pate
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
10 a.m. program
• PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE- Members of Boy Scout Troop 463
• NATIONAL ANTHEM- Ashlea & Rachel Chubb
• OPENING COMMENTS- Phil Boots, Vietnam Veteran
• RECOGNITION OF VETERANS—ALL VETERANS (combat, conflict, peacetime) in attendance will be recognized. Veterans should arrive sometime between 8:30-9:45 AM to sign in
• SPECIAL RECOGNITION-Family of Ron Bapp, sole Vermillion County citizen killed in action in Vietnam
6 p.m. program
• PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE- Members of Boy Scout Troop 463 PYLE READING- Phil Hess, Friends of Ernie Pyle Board Member QUILT PRESENTATION- Old Glory Quilters of Parke County
7 p.m.: MUSIC with Veteran, Jack Shannon
8 p.m.: MUSIC with Dylan Riggen
10 p.m.: TAPS by Wyatt Pate
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
10 a.m. program
• PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE- Members of Boy Scout Troop 463
• NATIONAL ANTHEM- Halea Chubb
• MUSIC by NOTE-ABLE EVENINGS
6 p.m. program
• PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE- Members of Boy Scout Troop 463
• Ernie Pyle
• Special Recognition
7 p.m.: MUSIC with Veteran, Jack Shannon
9 p.m.: ECHO TAPS by Wyatt Pate & Jager Robinson
The most frequently asked question regarding this event, “Why is a museum focused on WWII bringing the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall?” The Friends of Ernie Pyle and staff at the museum are dedicated to preserving and sharing history. Not only was Pyle a Pulitzer Prize winner but his legacy is carried on in his articles and journalism as well as with current military families. During WWII Pyle witnessed, firsthand, what American soldiers endured. On one of his trips home during the war he suggested to Congress that our military in combat receive ‘fight pay.’ Congress listened and passed what they called The Ernie Pyle Bill which allows for additional pay for troops deployed for combat still today—combat pay.
