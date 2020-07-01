DANVILLE — This year more than ever, some small businesses will be relying on video gaming machine revenue to help keep their doors open.
“Most bars my size cannot survive without that extra income,” said Dale’s Place owner Greg Filicsky.
In addition to bars and restaurants, local organizations, such as the American Legion, will begin to see revenue from video gaming machines being turned back on today.
The Illinois Gaming Board announced last week that starting at 9 a.m. today, video gaming in Illinois would resume after more than three months of being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Filicsky said there’s “very safe” measures in place for the return of video gaming.
Scientific Games, which provides and services the machines at Dale’s Place, had employees there last week cleaning and sanitizing the machines.
Filicsky said it should be business as usual with the machines, but there could be glitches due to the machines being disabled for months.
Safety measures in place for players include plexiglass screens between machines, players are to wear masks and machines will be sanitized between players.
Filicsky said he won’t be doing temperature checks, but said players will be asked about their health.
“It’s all the common sense stuff,” Filicsky said about players being asked to not come in if they aren’t feeling well.
When Filicsky’s bar opened on Friday, located at Fairchild and Griffin streets, Filicsky said he had 50-60 people ask when the business’ six video gaming machines would be turned back on.
“Everybody’s excited to get back out,” he said, about everyone being cooped up at home.
He said business has been decent since Friday, but no where near how it was before the pandemic.
“Hopefully we’ll get back to whatever the new normal is,” Filicsky said.
At Stoney’s Restaurant at Voorhees and Collett streets, Michelle Tabels also is ready to see video gaming revenue again.
“It’s been a horrible situation for small businesses,” she said about the coronavirus.
“It’s very important,” she said about video gaming revenue to her business.
Tabels said Accel Entertainment, which she works with, was working diligently to repair any machines that needed fixed. She said the company was dealing with some machines that didn’t work due to being off for so long.
She said Accel also has provided masks for video gaming players, hand sanitizer, towels to wipe down machines after every use and screens have been put up.
She too said customers have been glad to see her restaurant back open, for indoor and outdoor dining. She still has a lot of takeouts.
She said she hopes people remember the small restaurants.
The Illinois Video Gaming Act from 2009 regulates the use of slot machines in licensed establishments.
Video gaming revenues for the City of Danville can total upwards of about $30,000 monthly.
According to a press release from the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB), statewide casino and video gaming operations were indefinitely suspended on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among other tasks, the IGB has continued to implement the provisions of last year’s gaming expansion law, including the analysis and investigation of 10 new casino applications, including for Danville, and two new racetrack gaming applications, the launch of online sports wagering, expanded video gaming and essential rulemaking activities.
The IGB also had been at work planning for the safe, fair, orderly and consistent resumption of statewide public casino gambling and video gaming operations. Guided by public health metrics and safety considerations, and in close consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office, the IGB issued resumption protocols to guide casino and terminals in their resumption planning.
Each casino and terminal operator has now provided to the IGB a Pandemic Resumption Plan that will guide their operations when gaming can resume at 9 a.m. today.
“The gaming board worked with the governor’s office, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to develop a gaming resumption process that protects the public health of patrons and employees, while restarting gaming activities in meaningful way,” said Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter.
Video gaming and casino gaming can both resume operations today.
Fruchter continued, “The video and casino gaming industry have worked cooperatively and professionally with the IGB to develop best practices that create the safest possible environment for gaming, while adhering to IDPH, DCEO and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. We appreciate their cooperation and work toward the mutual goal of a resumption that protects the safety and integrity of Illinois gaming.”
Public Act 31-101 legalized sports wagering for the first time in Illinois history, granted six new Illinois casino licenses, authorized up to four horseracing tracks in the state to obtain casino licenses, significantly expanded video gaming across the state, and allowed video gaming at the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair. The IGB is the state agency charged with the responsibility of administering, regulating and enforcing the systems of casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering in Illinois.
