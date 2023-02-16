Last year saw Phase 2 of demolitions completed at Fair Oaks public housing complex in Danville and the demolition of Ramey Court in Georgetown.
Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson said this year they will be focusing more on improving current properties.
“We’re investing in ourselves in the next year,” Vinson said.
However, one demolition project planned is in Hoopeston.
Phase 2 demolitions at Fair Oaks saw 102 more units removed. Of those residents, 19 families moved out on their own (no subsidy given); 34 families transferred to other public housing in Fair Oaks or Beeler Terrace; 27 families ported out of Vermilion County with tenant protection vouchers; and 22 families leased in Vermilion County.
Phase 1 included the demolition of 57 units at Fair Oaks.
VHA also had 13 duplex buildings with 26 total units demolished in Georgetown.
The housing authority’s tax credit application for Hoopeston’s Parkview Court rebuild project to demolish and then rebuild less dense affordable housing wasn’t approved by the Illinois Housing Development Authority last year.
Plans now just call for tearing down the 25 duplex buildings containing 50 units and not rebuilding housing. VHA officials have been finalizing that application to submit to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The VHA board will act on the paperwork submittal at a regular monthly meeting today.
Just as with the other demolition applications to HUD, VHA says the reasoning is due to physical obsolescence of the buildings.
The VHA still has Centennial Manor with 62 units in Hoopeston and Hillcrest Homes with 10 units and Hubbard Trail with 10 units in Rossville.
Vinson said the focus of 2023 is on “investing back into our properties.”
A large project at the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 was to replace the siding on the housing authority’s county properties in Rossville, Georgetown, Allerton and Fairmount. That is wrapping up.
The VHA recently had out for bid the Centennial Manor roof renovation project.
The VHA also is working on wayfinding and new signs for all public housing developments in the county.
Vinson said they want to provide consistent signage and wayfinding in some of their complexes that are more difficult to navigate between the offices and buildings.
Another focus is the modernization of Fair Oaks. VHA officials are looking at exterior facade upgrades, roof repairs and internal modernization.
Twenty-two buildings now remain at Fair Oaks, along East Fairchild Street in Danville, containing 167 housing units.
Vinson said the buildings that remain are structurally sound, and they want to improve the aesthetics and quality of affordable housing in Vermilion County.
“We will work with what we have,” she said.
Investing in the units that remain will be better for the community and families that live there, she added.
The exterior upgrades are in the design phase.
They plan to complete one building as a model first. From the model, they will work on the other buildings.
“We hope to address infrastructure pretty significantly this year,” Vinson said about improving roadways and parking areas.
Additional parking for families at Kennedy Court in Georgetown is in the works, and inclusion of tree plantings and park-like amenities on the now vacant land where buildings used to stand at Fair Oaks in Danville.
Vinson said families will have more opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Funding for the projects comes from the VHA’s capital fund. The housing authority has a multi-year plan for capital improvements.
Vinson also reported that the VHA recently opened its Section 8 subsidized housing waiting list. She said 94 percent of applications came from people currently living in Vermilion County.
“We’re housing local families,” she said about using resources dedicated to the community.
She said they are upholding quality, affordable housing for the community.
Public housing remains about 96 percent occupied. There are 430 active Section 8 vouchers in the county, and 125 of those are special veteran vouchers.
In other VHA action at the end of last year, the board approved a new two-year extension of Vinson’s executive director contract.
Vinson also is running for Danville mayor in the April 4 election.
The new contract’s term is Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024.
Her salary is $114,700 the first year and $121,600 the second year.
Her previous contract had yearly salaries of $105,100 and then $108,200. Performance incentives ranged up to 20 percent of base salary.
Vinson became executive director in 2016. She oversees public housing and Section 8 subsidized housing programs in Danville and Vermilion County.
VHA employees regularly receive 5 to 6 percent annual salary increases to keep up with the cost of living, Vinson said.
