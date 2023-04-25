DANVILLE — In celebration of 125 years of service to America’s veterans, VA Illiana is inviting all veterans and community members to a pop-up historical exhibit and PACT Act enrollment event at Danville Area Community College on Friday, April 28.
The pop-up historical exhibit and PACT Act information event will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Danville Area Community College’s Vermilion Hall, Room 302.
The event will showcase artifacts and photographs that tell the story of 125 years of veteran care in Danville and connect veterans with information about the new PACT Act expansion of VA care. Specially trained VA staff will be on site to answer questions, provide information, and, if appropriate, enroll veterans in VA care.
The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The law empowers VA to provide generations of veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
VA Illiana was established in Danville, Illinois in 1898 as the Danville Branch of the Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers. Since then, VA Illiana has been honored to serve American’s heroes. Today, VA Illiana provides comprehensive, high-quality physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual care to more than 29,000 veterans.
