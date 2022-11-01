DANVILLE — The 6th annual Veterans Day 5K will be Saturday at American Legion Post 210 in Danville.
According to Lisa Knapp, chairman of the entertainment committee of the American Legion Post 210, "It took a lot of planning to get this event started. I promised the commander back in 2016 I would get it organized with the help of Kennekuk Road Runners. In that year, we made it happen and our first event was held Nov. 4, 2017. We had over 150 participants our first year. We have had continued support from our community for the race and have helped support the American Legion."
"The Entertainment Committee took over the event during Covid and was able to still do the event these last two years with Covid precautions. We have raised over $30,000 over the past five years and are hoping to exceed our goal of $8,000 for this year," she added.
This year’s race will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place, Danville. Online registration closes on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Online information can be found on the American Legion Facebook page under events. Those interested in participating can register at the legion up to Friday for $15, but they also will have registration on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for $20.
Shirts available for sale for $20. Must order online or at the legion by Wednesday; $5 of each shirt sale goes back to the legion. All proceeds from the event go to the American Legion Post 210.
They will have free chili for all participants and volunteers while it lasts. There also will be a 50/50 raffle after the race along with more than 10 raffle baskets. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
The weather should be good this year, so they're looking forward to another great year, Knapp says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.