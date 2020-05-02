DANVILLE — Max Jones, an accomplished Indiana journalist, has been appointed editor of the Commercial-News in an expanded role that will also see him continue as editor of the Terre Haute, Ind., Tribune-Star.
“Max Jones brings rich experience and knowledge of community journalism to the Commercial-News,” said Publisher Amy Winter. “We are fortunate to have him leading our newsroom during these challenging times.”
Jones succeeds Larry Smith, longtime Commercial-News editor who retired from the paper last month.
Jones has served as editor of the Tribune-Star for the past 20 years, after stints at the paper as editorial page editor and city editor. He previously served as editor of the Sullivan, Ind., Times.
“I’m looking forward to joining the Commercial-News staff and helping it continue to produce local news in print and online that’s compelling and relevant to residents of the Danville area,” Jones said.
“I am also anxious to get to know the people of Danville and their community leaders. I place a high value on journalism that provides residents with news they want and need in order to stay informed.”
Jones is a journalism graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, and has served in several leadership roles for Indiana newspaper organizations. He is a charter member and past president of the Indiana Debate Commission, an independent group that conducts debates between candidates for major statewide political offices.
The Terre Haute Tribune-Star and Danville Commercial-News are both owned by CNHI, LLC.
Jones said with today’s technology he can participate daily in the oversight of both papers, and will split his personal time between them.
