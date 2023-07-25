DANVILLE — In recognition of 125 years of service to America’s Heroes, VA Illiana’s Danville VA Medical Center will host a daylong “Summer Vet Fest” celebration from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Included in the celebration will be the health care system’s official 125th anniversary ceremony at 2 p.m.
This event, which also includes outreach at VA Illiana’s clinics and virtual engagement opportunities, will empower veterans to make full use of new benefits available under the historic PACT Act. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Because the PACT Act represents the largest expansion of VA care and benefits in more than 30 years, this event’s comprehensive approach gives veterans a chance to engage with experts about care, benefits, toxic exposure screenings, women’s health care and more.
“July 26 will be a remarkable day for VA Illiana and the veterans we serve,” said VA Illiana Executive Director Staci Williams. “Having so many excellent resources in one place on the day of our official ceremony means we can reach out to veterans while we celebrate our legacy of 125 years of service. This event truly embodies what it means to honor the legacy of our past while serving the veterans of today.”
The official ceremony program begins at 2 p.m. and will include the reading of an Illinois Senate Proclamation honoring VA Illiana by state Sen. Paul Faraci, remarks by VA and elected officials, music, poetry, and honors by the Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288 Honor Guard (Veedersburg, Ind.).
A variety of food and refreshment options will be available throughout the day. The Sons of the American Legion will host a free cookout from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (while supplies last) and Kona Ice will be on hand from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., offering free snow cones for veterans, staff, and visitors courtesy of Accolade Health at the gazebos near Building 25 (botanical greenhouse). Food will be available for purchase from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., with local food truck Up In Smoke food truck serving authentic smoked meats across from Building 102.
