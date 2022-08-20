Weekly rehearsals for the Vermilion Festival Chorus will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday in the sanctuary at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The group will meet there each Monday at 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. There is a music rental fee of $10.
Monday’s practice will be the first preparation for the group’s Nov. 20 concert. This year, the concert is called, “Christmas in the Southwest,” which is also the name of the primary piece in the concert, composed by Conrad Susa.
“It’s a neat piece,” chorus director Dave Schroeder said. “It could potentially be accompanied by a harp and marimba, as well as piano, so if we get some grant money that we’re hoping to get, we’re going to see about hiring a harpist and a marimbist to come and play along with the chorus on that.”
Schroeder said the second part of the concert will be selections from a set of pieces called, “The Many Moons of Christmas,” which will consist of more traditional holiday carols.
The concert will be accompanied by Jill Prasse Smith.
“She is just wonderful to work with,” Schroeder said.
The chorus is looking for additional singers this year of all vocal levels.
When the group originated in 1984, they had about 125 members. Schroeder said things have changed since then, with last year’s chorus consisting of 18 members. Schroeder said he hopes to increase members this year, adding that he would be content with 25-30 members for this year’s concert.
The chorus is open to anyone in Vermilion County, and Schroeder invited anyone high school-aged and older to attend the first rehearsal on Monday, though he said if some aren’t able to make it, there’s still time to join later on. He said he will accept new singers for the Nov. 20 concert until the Sept. 26 rehearsal.
New and experienced singers are welcome, he said, adding that they will have plenty of time to work in different sections to hit each note of the performance perfectly.
Danville Area Community College students who join can also receive one humanities credit hour under the course MUSI-150 for each semester they sing with the chorus, Schroeder said.
“I know I’ve got a couple of students that are going to be jumping on that this year,” he said.
Schroeder, who has been the director for about 20 years, said he and the group live by the group’s motto: uniting the community in song.
“There’s a lot of music out there for people to go and hear, and we like to present an aspect of it that perhaps you don’t hear every day,” he said, adding that his favorite part of directing the group not just includes seeing the audience enjoying the chorus’s work, but also working with the group each week to build a concert worth seeing.
He also admired the dedication each member brings each preparation season.
“I bear in mind these people are volunteers,” he said. “They’re not paid singers, so you can’t go real heavy-handed, but at the same time we’re working on something that does take a discipline to be able to do.”
