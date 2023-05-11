Vermilion Festival Chorus will perform a variety of popular Broadway numbers at its spring concert Friday night at St. James United Methodist Church.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students. They can be purchased at the door the night of the show.
The concert is on a Friday this year due to Mother’s Day on Sunday and some area graduations taking place over the weekend. Chorus Director David Schroeder said with chorus members out of town over the weekend, holding the concert on Friday seemed like the best way to kick off a celebratory weekend.
He also said the decision to switch up from the chorus’ usual classical choral music stemmed from trying to boost membership and audience attendance.
“I’m hoping that this will do the trick,” Schroeder said. “It’s helped on the first part; we’ve more than doubled the size of the chorus from what it was.”
The Vermilion Festival Chorus was formed in 1985 by Richard Zielinski and Schroeder.
This year’s chorus, comprised of “all strong voices” according to Schroeder, features students from Danville High School and Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School, Danville Area Community College students, Danville Light Opera members and more, including “folks that have been with us since the chorus started in 1983,” Schroeder said.
One member in particular, Kaemyn Brown, is one of Schroeder’s high school students.
“I’m really proud of that kid,” Schroeder said. “And I’m proud of all of our singers that have stepped up to do this show, and I hope the community will come out and support it.”
On Friday, the chorus will perform popular songs from Broadway hits like “Porgy and Bess,” “West Side Story,” “Mamma Mia!,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Hamilton.”
“That is a hefty arrangement, because all of that together is 53 pages of music,” Schroeder said.
Some of the songs to be performed are so moving that those in attendance may need to keep tissues on hand, Schroeder said.
“I told the chorus (Monday) night the sound was so big it just bounced off the back wall of the church,” he said. “I hadn’t heard that in a while, so they are really singing. The hair on my arms was standing up.”
He added that the performance will be “worth every penny” of the admission price.
Schroeder also said preparation for the show has gone well, especially with accompanist Jill Prasse Smith’s assistance.
“She has gone above and beyond to record rehearsal tracks and email them out to the singers, and then on a couple instances where I could not be at rehearsal, she took rehearsal and really did some extensive note pounding with the singers,” he said.
He said he hopes the floor level of the church will be full Friday night and added, “It will be a wonderful program not to be missed. The chorus has worked so hard on it.”
“If people don’t have an emotional response to (Friday’s concert), they need to check their pulse and make sure they have one,” Schroeder said.
