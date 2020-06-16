A second Vermilion County male resident in his 70s has died, with his death related to COVID-19.
The Vermilion County Health Department reported the covid-related death on Tuesday.
The first death was reported on April 28 of a resident in his 70s who had tested positive around Easter and was hospitalized.
There have been 45 positive cases and 3,864 negative cases in the county.
The health department reported two additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.
The most recent positive cases are a resident in his or her 40s and a grade-school-aged resident. Both share a household connection with case No. 43.
Of the 45 positive cases, three small groups (four cases, three cases and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace.
So far, 3,909 people in Vermilion County have been tested for COVID-19, which is about 5.2 percent of the county population. About 6 percent of the U.S. population have been tested for COVID-19.
Aunt Martha's in Danville continues to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing throughout the week. Call (877) 692-8686 to schedule an appointment.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 623 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 72 additional confirmed deaths.
There have been 133,639 cases including 6,398 deaths in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have reported 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 9-June 15 is 3 percent.
On Tuesday, the IDPH also reported 26 men incarcerated at the East Moline Correctional Center are confirmed positive for COVID-19. They are isolated or quarantined and are being closely monitored by medical personnel, according to the IDPH.
Three staff at the facility also tested positive for the virus and one has recovered. All the confirmed cases have been traced to the same dorm-style living unit. The Illinois Department of Correction's medical task force is utilizing point prevalence surveillance to help control any further spread of infection.
