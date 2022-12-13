Vermilion County has spent about $3.6 million of its $14.7 million American Rescue Plan Act funding internally on items through its departments, such as juvenile detention center security cameras and locks, new election equipment, animal shelter officer truck and COVID-19 pay bonuses.
Now Vermilion County Board finance committee members started reviewing on Monday more than 30 requests from Vermilion County organizations and governments.
The list of requests for the remaining ARPA funds was growing as of Monday, as more were coming in.
The requests, some of which are updating numbers and written requests, total approximately $6.13 million.
The list: $500,000 for the land bank for rehabilitation of homes and $70,000 for land bank office expenses; $440,000 for sanitary expenses in Westville; $50,000 for website, playground equipment for the Vermilion County Conservation District; $500,000 for the Vermilion County Fairground and building for fair; $186,000 for Fairmount water system; $135,000 to keep the Ridge Farm library open, mold removal and roof; $171,633 for Ridge Farm Fire Department air packs, $70,153 for compressors and $66,456 for mask quick disconnect; $41,250 for ADA accessible village hall in Indianola; $355,000 for water equipment in Allerton; $44,921 for sewer pumps in Fithian and $23,563 for sewer pumps part 2 (Cherry Street); $150,000 for communitywide drainage study for Henning; $104,697 for compressor and various equipment for Indianola Fire Department and $42,602 for gloves and boots, etc.; $10,589 for an emergency siren, $3,620 for upgrade electrical for siren for Muncie; $350,000 for storm sewer lines in Oakwood; $282,315 for water excess flow treatment system in Ridge Farm; $400,000 for water tower, water treatment in Sidell; $25,000 for yearly membership increase from $25,000 to $50,000 for Vermilion Advantage; $20,000 for ice time rental for Danville Youth Hockey; $125,000 for road resurfacing, tar and chip, Camp Drake entrance for Catlin Cub Scout/Camp Drake; $10,000 for tip payouts for Vermilion County Crimestoppers; $500,000 for building rec center for the Three Kings of Peace; $91,800 for water meters in Westville; $32,000 for police car cameras and $2,000 for three body cameras for Village of Westville; and $900,000 for infrastructure relating to the hotel project in Hoopeston.
Projects still needing new or updated written requests: Bismarck sidewalks; $74,990 for Gateway Family Services, $40,000 for Child Advocacy Center training, mental health providers, education and supplies; $75,000 for salary, travel, program-related costs for Two Roads Wellness Clinic; CASA; Danville Salvation Army; Village of Alvin; and Blue Grass Fire Protection District.
