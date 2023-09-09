DANVILLE — Are you interested in growing a better tasting or more disease resistant tomato, cucumber or pepper? Have you always wanted to grow your own garlic? Do you have questions on pests or diseases you saw in your garden this past summer?
Master Gardeners have their annual Garden to Table program coming up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept.19 Kennekuk County Park Laury Red Barn where they will review the 2023 growing season. What thrived? What struggled? How did they manage specific insects or pests? Master Gardeners will share information on seed varieties, soil amendments and other topics. They will also have ideas on how to use and store excess produce to avoid waste. There will be tasting at the end of this popular event.
There is no charge to attend; however, attendees are asked to register so there are adequate handouts and materials. Register online at the University of Illinois Extension website or by calling 217-442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
