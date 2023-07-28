On July 17, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Justin Gilbert to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after Gilbert pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession.
The Class X felony and is punishable from 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and carries 18 months of mandatory supervised release, which Gilbert will serve after his incarceration.
Evidence was presented to the court that on Dec. 2, 2022, Gilbert was driving north of Hoopeston when a Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop due to Gilbert exiting the roadway and not maintaining his lane of traffic.
While the deputy was discussing the nature of the stop with Gilbert, another deputy walked a narcotics detection K9 around the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, which was then searched by the Sheriff’s deputies. A clear plastic bag was located inside a toolbox in close proximity to the K9’s finalized alert. The bag, containing a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine was analyzed by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, which yielded a result of methamphetamine, weighing approximately 450 grams.
Gilbert and his passenger were interviewed and his passenger admitted that they had driven to Hoopeston from Rantoul to get the methamphetamine. Agents of the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group assisted in this investigation.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermilion County Metropolitan Group, and the Hoopeston Police Department for their combined efforts in this investigation.
“We appreciate the determination of our law enforcement agencies in getting dangerous drugs out of our community,” Lacy said. “We want to send a strong message to drug dealers that we will use the powers of the law to hold you accountable from distributing illegal drugs in our community.”
