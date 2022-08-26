On July 27, the Vermilion County Democratic Party met at their County Convention and selected their new slate of party officers:

  • Sandra Lawlyes, Chair
  • Germaine Light, First Vice Chair
  • Gordon Stewart, Second Vice Chair
  • Dona Farnsworth, Third Vice Chair
  • Dee Ann Ryan, Treasurer
  • Whitney Creamer, Secretary
  • Ed Butler, Sergeant-at-Arms

The group's office is located at 15 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

For updates and information on getting involved with the organization, visit the group's Facebook page: Vermilion County Democratic Party.

