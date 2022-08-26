On July 27, the Vermilion County Democratic Party met at their County Convention and selected their new slate of party officers:
- Sandra Lawlyes, Chair
- Germaine Light, First Vice Chair
- Gordon Stewart, Second Vice Chair
- Dona Farnsworth, Third Vice Chair
- Dee Ann Ryan, Treasurer
- Whitney Creamer, Secretary
- Ed Butler, Sergeant-at-Arms
The group's office is located at 15 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
For updates and information on getting involved with the organization, visit the group's Facebook page: Vermilion County Democratic Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.