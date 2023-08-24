The Vermilion County Democratic Party has announced Mickensy Ellis-White as the new chair. She was sworn in on Monday.
Ellis-White is a lifelong resident of Vermilion County and is a small business owner as a counselor and yoga instructor. She is a veteran of the Iraq War and is a progressive democrat. She is also a former federal employee, and is the former legislative political coordinator, treasurer and vice-president of professionals for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE Federal Union).
As the Vermilion County Democratic Party Chair, Ellis-White will continue to focus on democratic issues, with particular emphasis on the importance of labor, inclusivity, women’s rights and the protection of the rights of all minority groups.
“The Vermilion County Democratic Party has always championed the quality of life of all people of Vermilion County, and Mickensy will lead the party in keeping to that pledge,” the group said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.