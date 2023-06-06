There is still time to register for several of the Vermilion County Conservation District summer camp programs.
With almost 4,500 acres between Kennekuk County Park and Forest Glen Preserve, children will gain appreciation and knowledge of wildlife and the great outdoors. Guided by experienced camp counselors, the activities will help children explore their natural world through hands-on discoveries, hiking excursions and art.
All fees are due at the time of registration. The fee includes the listed program, craft materials and snacks. Activities requiring special clothing or pre-packed lunches are listed in the description.
Camps at Kennekuk that still have available space for registration:
- Wonder Bugs: Grades K-3 $20/child, June 13 from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Environmental Education Center, Kennekuk County Park. Explore the wonderful wetlands of Kennekuk through books, activities and a nature hike. Kids will get an up close, hands-on, aquatic experience with the plants and animals of the wetlands.
- Junior Explorers: Grades 4-7 $35/child, J
- uly 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., White Oak Barn, Kennekuk County Park. Junior Explorers will be able to enjoy a classic summer camp program, similar to the Young Explorers camp, but with nature adventure activities geared more to their age range. Explorers will take a two-mile hike, roast a hot dog for lunch, discover wildlife and create a unique art and craft project.
- Gone Fishin’: Grades 4-7 $20/child, June 28 from 9-11:30 a.m., Horseshoe Pond, Kennekuk County Park. Practice fishing from start to finish: bait your hook and care for your fish after the catch. Learn to identify common Illinois fish. Campers will see a live ethical demonstration on how to clean, cut and prepare fish after catching. All fishing equipment will be provided.
Camps at Forest Glen that still have available space for registration:
- Creek Stomping Camp: Grades 4-7 $20/child, June 15 from 9-11:30 a.m., Gannett Outdoor Education Center, Forest Glen Preserve. Spend the day getting wet while exploring Willow Creek. Follow Naturalists on an adventure in the creek while searching for aquatic life and observing animal tracks along the way. Participants must wear shoes and clothes that can get wet and muddy. Examples include old tennis shoes or water shoes and their least favorite shirt. They are welcome to bring a change of dry clothes to put on before leaving.
- Young Explorers: Grades K-3 $35/child. There will be a camp held on July 11 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Gannett Outdoor Education Center, Forest Glen Preserve, and an additional camp on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at White Oak Barn, Kennekuk County Park. Both camps will have the same activities and crafts. During this fun-filled classic summer camp, your child will participate in a variety of nature adventure activities. Explorers will take a nature hike, roast a hot dog for lunch, discover wildlife, and create an arts and craft project.
- Gone Fishin’: Grades 4-7 $20/child, June 29 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Willow Creek Pond, Forest Glen Preserve. Practice fishing from start to finish: bait your hook and care for your fish after the catch. Learn to identify common Illinois fish. Campers will see a live ethical demonstration on how to clean, cut, and prepare fish after catching. All fishing equipment will be provided.
Registration forms can be found online at www.vccd.org or at the Kennekuk Visitor Center or Forest Glen Ranger Station. For more information, call 217-442-1691.
