Vermilion Advantage’s Leadership Tomorrow Class 33 kicked off last week with a day and a half retreat.
This year, there is a new mentor program in which area leaders are partnered with the students to help them on their journey. On Thursday, June 9, the mentors met at the Fischer Theatre in the morning and the students in the afternoon to learn the details and participate in team building activities.
Then, Friday, June 10, mentors and students were seen running around town as they paired up and ran the “Amazing Race Vermilion County,” stopping places like the Kickapoo Rail Trail, the Farm Bureau, the Vermilion County War Museum and more.
Class 33 is being facilitated by Annie Monyok, owner and operator of Monyok Leadership, and supported by Nicole Van Hyfte, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Vermilion Advantage.
The class will meet once a month from July through November and will dig deeper into Vermilion County and how to be a local leader.
The 28 students are required to do 80 hours of volunteering during that time and spend at least 12 hours with their mentor.
If you would like more information about future classes, or if you have a volunteer opportunity, contact Nicole Van Hyfte at 217-442-6201 or nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
