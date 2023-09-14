Vermilion Advantage is seeking a new president and chief executive officer.
Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tim Dudley resigned from his position as of Sept. 8. He’s been in the position less than three years.
Todd Lee was named interim president and CEO. He started Sept. 11.
A search committee will be formed to find a permanent CEO.
Vermilion Advantage Board Chairman T.J. Morris said he couldn’t speak as to why Dudley has left.
“We do appreciate Tim’s time with Vermilion Advantage and wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Morris said.
Lee is retired. His last position was as director of the Danville Sanitary District. Lee also has past economic development experience in other positions, including as director of business development and government relations for Vermilion Advantage, and once served as Vermilion County Board chairman.
“Todd will be interim CEO until we can find a permanent CEO. The search committee has not been formed at this point, but will be soon. We hope to have someone permanent in two to four months,” Morris stated.
Dudley could not be reached for comment.
Dudley was hired by the Vermilion Advantage board at the end of December 2020, and started in January 2021. The board was to evaluate Dudley’s performance after one year, in January 2022, based on the goals the board established for him in conjunction with Vermilion Advantage’s 2020-2021 strategic plan.
Dudley replaced Vicki Haugen who died in February 2020. Tinisha Spain had served as interim president prior to Dudley’s appointment.
Dudley previously worked with the city of Decatur as economic development coordinator and as a state economic-development official for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Vermilion Advantage is part economic development and part chamber of commerce.
In 2002, the Economic Development Corporation and the Danville Chamber of Commerce merged into the organization Vermilion Advantage.
Combining what was then 125 years of experience and dedication to Vermilion County, Vermilion Advantage works for businesses, large and small, to enhance all aspects of community living – quality of life, successful business and retail climate and the general welfare of Vermilion County’s residents, according to its website.
Investing in the area’s future is important to everyone for the overall goal, success and vision for Vermilion County, according to the organization.
The not-for-profit’s mission: “With the innovative combination of the membership driven Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development agencies, Vermilion Advantage will create and sustain an environment for all individuals and businesses to succeed and grow within the Danville and Vermilion County area.”
One of Dudley’s focuses was to get back to Vermilion Advantage’s chamber of commerce roots. The organization helps businesses and organizations with promotions, and to grow and succeed.
Those efforts included addressing small business needs through networking events and having more ribbon cuttings to highlight local entrepreneurs and the area’s unique businesses.
Vermilion Advantage has had other employee turnover during the last couple years with staff leaving for another job or retiring.
