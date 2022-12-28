VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after a police chase on Tuesday.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday, ISP Trooper Tyler Turchi observed a silver Toyota SUV traveling southbound on Indiana 63 near Indiana 32 traveling faster than the posted speed limit.
Trooper Turchi activated his radar and received a reading of 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. Turchi, in his fully marked police car, caught up with the Toyota SUV and activated all his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota SUV pulled over to the right shoulder of Indiana 63. The driver was identified verbally as Azjuan K. Meriwether, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisc.
Turchi performed a records check and found out that Meriwether did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant in Indiana out of Vanderburgh County for resisting law enforcement.
Turchi returned to Meriwether’s SUV and asked for him to step out of the vehicle. According to ISP, Meriwether did not comply with Turchi’s request, but rather directed expletives toward the trooper and sped away from the traffic stop.
The SUV continued southbound on Indiana 63 traveling into the North Vermillion High School parking lot, exiting and then traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at speeds of 90 to 115 mph. The pursuit continued on Indiana 63 to Indiana 71, with Meriwether still traveling south in the northbound lanes. For public safety concerns, Indiana State Police terminated the pursuit.
A short time later, Vermillion County Dispatch advised that the SUV was stuck in the median of Indiana 63 near Indiana 36. Troopers once again attempted to locate the SUV and were flagged down by multiple witnesses stating that the SUV had driven into the Vermillion Rise Mega Park. Troopers located the SUV, but Meriwether quickly sped away, nearly striking a troopers commission at the entrance gate and again began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Indiana 63. Again, for public safety reasons, troopers did not pursue the SUV, but rather indicated through radio traffic the location and direction of travel.
The Vermillion County Sheriffs Department and Clinton City Police Department located the SUV and picked up the pursuit traveling through the Blanford area and through the city of Clinton. Trooper Courtland Woodruff was ahead of the pursuit and shut down traffic in the northbound lanes on Indiana 63 at the Wabash River Bridge for public safety.
Courtland successfully deployed a tire deflation device, flattening all four tires of the SUV. The SUV eventually came to a stop on U.S. 41 at Linden Street, and Meriwether jumped out of the vehicle and started running. Clinton City Police Department and Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department were able to apprehend Meriwether after a short foot pursuit where Meriwether was tased with a stun gun.
While searching the vehicle and a bag that was on him, police found that Meriwether was in possession of marijuana, one pound of heroin, one half of a pound of methamphetamine and a quarter of a pound of cocaine. Further investigation by Trooper Turchi also revealed that Meriwether was impaired, but refused to submit to a certified chemical test. Meriwether was arrested and is currently being held in the Vermillion County Jail.
Meriwether’s charges:
- Dealing methamphetamine, Class 2 Felony
- Dealing cocaine, Class 2 Felony
- Dealing heroin, Class 2 Felony
- Dealing marijuana, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of cocaine, Class 3 Felony
- Possession of methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony
- Possession of heroin, Class 3 Felony
- Possession of marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his body, Class C Misdemeanor
- Reckless driving, Class A Misdemeanor
- Maintaining a common nuisance, Class 6 Felony
- Resisting law-enforcement with a vehicle, Class 6 Felony
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
