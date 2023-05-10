Now that warmer weather is finally upon us, the Vermilion County Health Department is asking for the public’s assistance with the collection of dead birds to test for West Nile Virus (WNV).
Each summer, the health department collects dead birds and mosquitoes around Vermilion County to determine the prevalence of WNV in the county.
Birds are collected May 1, 2023 through Oct. 15, 2022. VCHD will be accepting a limited number of five dead birds for testing. Crows and Blue Jays are preferred but Finches, Sparrows and Robins will also be accepted.
Not all dead birds will be accepted for testing. Birds to be submitted for testing must be intact and dead for no more than 24 hours. Birds must not have any signs of decomposition (maggots, ants, strong odor, bloated or deflated eyes) and must not show any obvious signs of trauma.
In 2022, VCHD set 20 mosquito traps throughout the county. The department collected 53 mosquito samples and two samples tested positive for the virus. The department collected five birds and submitted them for laboratory testing. One tested positive for the virus.
In 2022, the Illinois Department of Public Health, with the help of the local health departments, reported that there were 32 human cases of the virus and seven human deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said that most people are not affected when bitten by a West Nile-infected mosquito. Individuals who are over the age of 50 and who may have chronic health problems are most at risk from the West Nile virus.
To decrease your chance of contracting WNV, it is recommended to avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants. It’s also important to ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.
In order to control mosquito populations, it is important to remove their breeding grounds by removing empty planters and containers (tires), keeping gutters clean, removing abandoned swimming pools and removing any ponding or accumulating standing water. Ensure bird baths are properly maintained.
To report a dead bird, found in Vermilion County, call the Vermilion County Health Department at (217) 431-2662, Ext. 5. Please call 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Additional information is available on the health department’s website at https://vchd.org/resources/mosquito-borne-illnesses/.
Environmental Health staff will also be conducting tick surveillance this year. They will conduct 5-6 tick drags in various locations throughout the county to determine the distribution of specific tick species in the county.
