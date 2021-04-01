DANVILLE — A former Danville man finds himself facing life in prison after his sentencing Thursday.
Travis Vannote was given a sentence of Natural Life in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault by Judge Charles Hall.
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X felony and possible punishment is typically six to 60 years in the IDOC, according to a press release from State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.
Vannote was subject to natural life based upon the fact he committed his crimes against two victims. He plead guilty to two counts, one for each victim.
During the plea, the court heard evidence that Vannote was related to the victims by marriage.
“Sexual predators in our community who prey on our most vulnerable children will be held accountable,” Lacy said. “This defendant was brought to justice with the cooperation of the brave victims and he now will never be able to hurt another child. Thank you to the Danville Police Department for their work on this case.”
