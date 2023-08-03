DANVILLE — Dick Van Dyke’s childhood home is in danger of being demolished again.
Danville City Council Ward 1 Alderman Ed Butler asked about the North Hazel Street house at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Butler said he was called about garbage placed on the north side of the house.
He didn’t know if city inspectors have been there to check it out.
“The house needs something done to it,” Butler said.
It had been boarded up, but boards have been taken down and people have started trashing it.
“I love Dick Van Dyke. I watched him all weekday with my great-granddaughter,” Butler said about watching the movie “Mary Poppins.”
“I’d like to see something done to the house, get in contact with the foundation so we can do something with the house. It’s terrible,” Butler said.
He said neighbors are complaining about it, as they keep their end of the street looking good.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the status of the house is something he is commonly questioned about.
Money was raised by the Dick Van Dyke Foundation for the Performing Arts to partly give scholarships. The city doesn’t have the money, Williams said.
The city has been in touch with Van Dyke’s manager, but the Dick Van Dyke Foundation unfortunately has been unwilling to do much with the home, Williams said.
“Sadly, it’s in terrible shape,” Williams said, who added that he’s been forbidden to go inside the home by city inspectors due to its condition.
“Quite sadly it will likely have to be torn down,” Williams said, adding that someone would have to be willing to spend half a million dollars to renovate it. “It would honestly be better at this point to be torn down and reconstructed than to try it salvage it. It’s just horrible.”
Butler said the house could be torn down and a Van Dyke monument put in its place, with some pretty grass and flowers on the lot.
In 2018, then Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said the city worked with the Dick Van Dyke Foundation for the Performing Arts if at whatever point restoration of the Van Dyke childhood home is no longer an option, it would use foundation dollars for the house’s demolition.
The city condemned the house in 2014.
Van Dyke visited Danville in June 2016 for a “Welcome Home” reception and concert. Proceeds benefited the launch of the Dick Van Dyke Foundation for the Performing Arts. The foundation, formed by Van Dyke, was established to provide funding to nonprofit organizations and schools, which empower youth to explore the performing arts and pursue their dreams.
About $50,000 was raised from those events for the foundation to go toward scholarships and restoring Dick and Jerry Van Dyke’s boyhood home at 930 N. Hazel St. It was initially estimated about $500,000 would be needed for renovations to turn the home into a museum. The house has continued to see windows broken out by vandals.
The two-story home is owned by Dick and his wife, Arlene Silver. It had been abandoned for years and plans were to turn it into a center for the “Dandy Vandy” Dick Van Dyke Foundation.
