Early Monday morning, Danville firefighters responded to a reported garage on fire with flames and smoke showing in the unit block of Illinois Street.
While en route to the scene, on-duty Danville police officers advised the fire department that a house was on fire at 13 Illinois St.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said the single-story house was fully enveloped in fire upon arrival by first arriving fire crews. The structure had no utilities and was determined early on to be a vacant structure. Firefighters mounted a defensive attack on the fire.
Firefighters remained on scene until 2:49 a.m., extinguishing the fire.
Firefighters were assisted by the Danville Police Department and Ameren Utility Company.
The building and its contents are considered to be a total loss. Marcott estimated damages at $11,000.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire should call the fire department at 217-431-2350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.