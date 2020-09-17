DANVILLE —Firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire late Wednesday to the early morning hours of Thursday.
The Danville Fire Department was dispatched to 109 Ohio St. at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire.
Upon arrival units found a house fully involved in fire, already through the roof, according to Chief Don McMasters.
The Department set up our aerial master stream to extinguish the fire and used hand lines to protect the exposures next to the house.
This was a vacant city-owned property that had previously burned. The damage is listed as a total loss with a value of $3,000.
No injuries were reported. Cause is considered incendiary.
