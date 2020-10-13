DANVILLE – VA Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) is recruiting nurses for rewarding opportunities to serve our nation’s heroes.
A hiring event for these nurses will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020, at the outdoor pavilion at the medical center in Danville – 1900 E. Main Street.
“We are recruiting and hiring nursing assistants (NA), licensed practical nurses (LPN), registered nurses (RN) and nurse practitioners (NP) to fill positions in a variety of areas, such as long-term care and mental health. This is part of an effort to meet the growing demand for our services within our medical center,” said Public Affairs Officer Melissa Spady. “Being on our team comes with earning a competitive salary and outstanding benefits including five weeks of paid vacation each year – even as a new hire.”
Throughout the event, Human Resources and nursing staff will be available to answer any questions and perform interviews on the spot. “We need the best and the brightest to provide our Veterans with the safe, high quality health care,” said VAIHCS Medical Center Director, Shawn Bransky.
For more information about VA Illiana Health Care System or the Nursing Hiring Fair, visit the website www.danville.va.gov/, Facebook at www.facebook.com/VADanville.
