DANVILLE – On Sunday, VA Illiana will kick off 2023 Volunteer Driver Recruitment Week, an initiative aimed at connecting community members with the opportunity to provide veterans with transportation to VA appointments.
2023 Volunteer Driver Recruitment Week aims to showcase the benefits of volunteering as a driver.
Throughout the week, VA Illiana will feature a week of volunteer driver-related stories, photos, videos and information on its Facebook page. Additionally, VA Illiana’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement is offering goodie bags to individuals who apply during the week.
“This week is about raising interest and awareness in an incredible volunteer opportunity that allows a person to directly serve Veterans,” said Jennifer Sheehan-Wells, chief of VA Illiana’s Center for Community Development and Civic Engagement. “If you are looking for a rewarding way to give back to your community, we welcome you to learn more and apply this week.”
In addition to meeting background, physical, licensing and other requirements, prospective volunteers must commit to serving veterans at least one day per week and be available to pick up veterans between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Volunteers will also receive a complementary meal ticket, a free complete physical and opportunities for recognition.
To apply for this opportunity, those interested should contact Andrea Hooker at (309) 589-6800.
