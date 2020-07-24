DANVILLE — More veterans are electing to have health-care appointments through electronic means, rather than in-person, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced this week that video telehealth appointments to veterans’ homes increased more than 1,000 percent nationwide in recent months. Veterans are increasingly choosing virtual care through VA Video Connect.
In the Danville area, the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System conducted more than 2,800 telehealth appointments from March through May 2020.
That number includes the Danville site, as well as out-patient clinics in Bloomington, Mattoon, Springfield, Decatur and Peoria.
Out of about 95,000 eligible veterans in 30 counties (the local VA’s catchment area), about 40,000 are enrolled with the VA Illiana System.
VA Video Connect allows veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually with their VA care teams on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection. As in-person interactions decreased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, VA Video Connect supported veterans’ abilities to continue care and remain safely at home.
Usage of video to home services has been increasing since mid-March with peak usage reaching more than 29,000 appointments per day.
“As we near the three-year anniversary of the launch of VA Video Connect, even during these challenging times, VA has and continues to maintain access to high-quality health care for veterans,” said Shawn Bransky, VA Illiana Health Care System director.
“As the service becomes more popular, VA remains committed to providing a seamless user experience to ensure veterans have access to care where and when they need it.”
The increase at VA Illiana represents a 1,063 percent increase from February 2020, he said.
Other telehealth milestones from VA Illiana Health Care System include:
• Telehealth services are being delivered to Community Living Center residents.
VA Video Connect appointments can be delivered by the entire health care team. Providers and clinicians include, but are not limited to: medical doctors, nursing, pharmacy, social work, dietary, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
• More than 85 percent of VA Illiana System’s providers in the Patient Aligned Care Teams and 85 percent of the mental health professionals are now trained to provide telehealth services to a veteran’s home or non-VA setting using VA Video Connect
• VA also is making strides to bridge the digital divide for veterans who lack the technology or broadband Internet connectivity required to participate in VA telehealth services.
More than 26,000 cellular-enabled tablets are currently distributed to veterans across the country. Major wireless carriers are allowing veterans to access VA telehealth services without incurring data charges.
At the national level, VA is working with strategic partners through the VA Secretary’s Center of Strategic Partnerships to increase access to the technology that veterans need to connect with their VA health care team virtually.
