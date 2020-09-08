DANVILLE —Small actions can make a big difference to veterans experiencing difficult times.
That’s the message from the U.S. Department of Veterans’ “Be There” campaign as a reminder to veterans and loved ones during Suicide Prevention Month.
During this and every month, VA Illiana Health Care System remains committed to spreading awareness of suicide prevention to veterans and their supporters and connecting them to the resources they need.
“Suicide is preventable, and it is up to each of us to start the conversation that may ultimately save the life of a nation’s warrior,” said Shawn Bransky, Illiana System medical center director.
“The VA has an abundance of resources available from training, community outreach and social media safety toolkits. We encourage you to reach out to us to learn more about how you can help. The VA is always there, and we want you to be there with us, as a partner, to put an end to this national tragedy.”
“Be There” suggests several simple actions that can help make a difference for a veteran, including:
▪ Learning about the warning signs of suicide, found on the Veterans Crisis Line website.
▪ Watching the free S.A.V.E. training video to learn how to respond with care and compassion if someone indicates he or she is having thoughts of suicide.
▪ Contacting VA’s Coaching Into Care program where a licensed psychologist or social worker will provide loved ones with guidance for motivating veterans to seek support.
▪ Sharing stories of hope and recovery from VA’s Make the Connection.
▪ Reaching out to the veterans in your life to show them you care by sending a check-in text, cooking them dinner or simply asking, “How are you?”
▪ Local contact at the Illiana System is: VA Illiana Suicide Prevention coordinator, Megan Cambron, LCSW; email: Megan.cambron@va.gov or call (217) 554-3163.
For more information and resources, visit the website: BeThereForVeterans.com.
