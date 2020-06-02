DANVILLE — Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System is working on a plan to move forward with expanding the number of face-to-face appointments, which were minimized in response to COVID-19. The facility began to add back some appointments for the Danville location on Monday.
“The safety of veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Shawn Bransky, VA Illiana director, said.
“VA will consider guidance from various agencies, including federal, state and local government as we gradually reintroduce health care services. Safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision making.”
The Illilana System will begin to marginally increase specialty care at the Danville facility first. These specialty care clinics include audiology, cardiology, chiropractic, gastroenterology, infectious disease, interventional pain, nephrology, ophthalmology, nephrology, optometry, physical rehabilitation, podiatry, prosthetics, pulmonary, urology and wound care. Elective surgical procedures also will resume.
Beginning June 8, additional face-to-face primary care appointments will be offered at the Danville facility, as well as the Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Veterans Health Administration has developed a risk-based framework to prioritize nonurgent procedures, in addition to the urgent procedures currently being performed.
Evaluation of factors such as patient health, staff safety and resource considerations will guide expansions and scheduling decisions. Rigorous safety measures — including employee and veteran COVID-19 screening, physical distancing and appropriate personal protective attire such as face coverings and frequent disinfection of high-touch services — will remain in place at all VHA facilities.
While the Illiana System is beginning to increase the volume of face-to-face visits, veterans are reminded that walk-in clinics are not open at this time. Only patients with a confirmed scheduled appointment should present to the facility, unless they are experiencing an urgent medical issue.
Veterans also are encouraged to show up at the facility no earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled appointment to assist in maintaining physical distancing.
Urgent medical and mental health care remains open and available.
If you are a veteran patient who would like to be seen, call (217) 554-4444 to make an appointment beforehand.
The VA will continue to offer personalized virtual care options like telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks, as these services have been a valuable link to veterans during this time. As additional facilities reintroduce services across the country, Illiana will share best practices learned with all facilities across the country.
