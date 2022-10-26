DANVILLE — With more than 1 million LGBTQ+ veterans in the U.S., VA Illiana Health Care System is offering a new program to provide high-quality, comprehensive care to this historically-undeserved community.
TelePRIDE, a 10-week health care education group for LGBTQ+ veterans, is now available to all veterans who receive care within Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12, which serves Wisconsin, Illinois, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northwestern Indiana.
The program was piloted at Tomah VA then expanded to other VISN 12 medical facilities, including VA Illiana.
“Ensuring equal access and quality of care for LGBTQ+ veterans is one of our priorities at VA Illiana,” said VA Illiana Executive Director Staci M. Williams. “We are excited to provide this program locally to our community and help veterans access the care they’ve earned.”
TelePRIDE providers are specially trained to facilitate this program in an inclusive and safe environment for any LGBTQ+ veteran enrolled for care. TelePRIDE is available virtually to all veterans in VISN 12 and on site locally at VA Illiana and Tomah VA. Local programs may be virtual or in-person depending on local COVID-19 levels and other factors.
“TelePRIDE is a way to honor our promise to provide excellent and equal care to all veterans,” said VISN 12 Network Director Daniel S. Zomchek. “VA recognizes this program as a best practice, and we are proud to offer it to our VISN 12 veterans.”
VA Illiana is currently accepting veterans for the TelePRIDE program. To sign up, TelePRIDE, contact Sophia Dawson at Sophia.Dawson@va.gov or Stephanie Brown-Gilbert at Stephanie.Brown-Gilbert@va.gov.
VA Illiana Health Care System provides services at six locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Locations include the Danville VA Medical Center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.