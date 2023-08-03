DANVILLE – Veterans, caregivers and family members visiting VA Illiana’s Danville VA Medical Center will soon have access to an on-campus courtesy shuttle service with the launch of the Veteran Courtesy Shuttle Service at a ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
The Veterans Courtesy Shuttle Service is an initiative of VA Illiana’s Center for Community Development and Civic Engagement and will transport veterans, caregivers and their families from parking lots (AA and E) with curbside Veteran Pickup spots to entrances of the medical center. Additionally, the shuttle will conduct transfers between buildings and to any destination on campus. While the courtesy shuttle service is unable to accommodate wheelchairs, VA Illiana’s canopy entrance provides an easy access point for veterans using alternate modes of personal transportation.
“In launching the Veteran Courtesy Shuttle Service, we are reinforcing our commitment to transform VA Illiana into a benchmark for Veteran care.” said Aaron Cain, acting chief of VA Illiana’s Community Development and Civic Engagement. “With this service, we aim to ensure a seamless and comfortable journey for Veterans and their loved ones within our campus.”
The shuttle will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and veterans can call 217-554-5003 once on campus to request a ride. When responding to service calls, the shuttle aims for pickup times of less than five minutes. In addition to the dispatched shuttle service to parking lots and inter-building transfers, the shuttle will also provide “as-needed” service when shuttle drivers see visitors walking from parking lots or buildings.
The Veteran Courtesy Shuttle service will operate two zero-emission GEM electric vehicles. The service will be staffed by volunteer drivers supplemented by students in the VA Pathway Internship Program to provide consistent and reliable service for veterans. In addition to this new on-campus service, VA Illiana also connects veterans with their care through the Veterans Transportation Service, providing transportation from VA community locations of care and veteran residences to the Danville VA Medical Center.
