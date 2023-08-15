DANVILLE – Staff from VA Illiana and Danville Area Community College came together Aug. 8 in a ceremony to honor the first graduates of the VA-DACC Nursing Assistant Partnership.
The initiative launched earlier this year to extend 100%-funded training and guaranteed employment as a nursing assistant for candidates with little to no previous experience in health care.
The four graduates of the program successfully undertook an accelerated 4-week course of instruction at DACC comprising both lecture and hands-on clinical components. During their course, the students were paid to learn as VA student trainees. Having graduated from the program, the four graduates will now transition to full-time nursing assistant positions caring for America’s veterans in one of VA Illiana’s long-term care units.
“Today is a major milestone for the graduates of this program, and all should be truly proud of earning their Nursing Assistant pin,” said Kelley Sermak, VA Illiana’s Associate Director of Patient Care Services. “Thanks to the unmatched scholarship opportunities and potential for diverse clinical experiences, the sky is truly the limit for these students. I could not be prouder of these new VA nursing assistants and more grateful to our partners at DACC for working with us to take this program from idea to reality.”
In their new roles, graduates of the program will immediately become key members of a veteran’s health care team. As VA nursing assistants, they will perform patient-centered tasks under the supervision of licensed nursing staff and will work closely with nurses, physicians and other health care providers. As full-time VA employees, they will also enjoy a full suite of benefits including annual and parental leave, unparalleled insurance options and access to the Federal Employees Retirement System (pension).
VA is now recruiting for the 2024 class of the Nursing Assistant Partnership. To be eligible for selection, candidates must be U.S. citizens who are proficient in written and spoken English and must be able to achieve the requisite score used for entry into DACC’s Certified Nursing Assistant Program. Additionally, they must hold a high school diploma, and be able to walk, bend, stoop and lift in the direct care of patients.
Interested applicants may contact the VA Illiana Nurse Recruiter for information or to submit their resume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.