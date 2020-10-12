DANVILLE – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is ready for flu season and so is VA Illiana Health Care System. VA has increased vaccine availability this year in anticipation of a high demand during the coronavirus pandemic and increased locations where Veterans can get their flu shots. The flu vaccine can reduce the risk of influenza-associated illness and hospitalization.
Vaccines will be available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19-23 at the Building 98 parking lot by the Chapel at Illiana Health Care System, , 1900 E. Main St., Danville.
Getting vaccinated is more important than ever this season to reduce individual risk, minimize the spread of flu to people at high risk, and to prevent health care facilities from being overwhelmed with patients with the flu and/or COVID-19. Flu prevention strategies include vaccination, wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently and practicing physical distancing, largely the same as those for COVID-19.
For any Veterans that are not enrolled, enrollment staff will be available at the Danville, Lincoln, Morton, Peoria and Urbana dates and will be able to enroll Veterans on the spot and obtain a flu shot. Veterans are encouraged to bring an ID and their DD-214.
Flu vaccinations can also be obtained at any scheduled appointment you have with your care team.
If Veterans do not have an appointment and want to receive the flu vaccination, Veterans can call their primary care team to be seen. Veterans are asked to bring a VA health care ID, wear a loose-fitting, short sleeve shirt and wear a mask.
Eligible Veterans can also receive a no-cost seasonal flu shot at one of more than 60,000 Community Care Network (CCN) in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. Find your nearest in-network community location at www.va.gov/find-
locations.
No appointment or VA referral is required. Veterans need to present a valid government-issued identification, such as a Veteran Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, state-issued driver's license or ID card.
For more information, please go to https://www.danville.va.gov/Features/Flu_Clinics.asp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.