DANVILLE – VA Illiana’s Danville VA Medical Center is expanding its urgent care operating hours starting Sunday, Aug. 27 to allow veterans access to care during evenings and weekends.
The hours will be extended weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and urgent care will now be open on weekends and federal holidays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“The expanded hours will allow veterans to seek urgent care evaluation even later in the day,” said Dr. Tuyet Abraham, Medical Director of Urgent Care at VA Illiana. “The extra hours will also allow those with daytime commitments or injuries and illnesses that arise later in the afternoon to still get the care that they need here at VA Illiana.”
This expansion also aligns with VA Health Care’s enterprise wide-priority to connect veterans to the soonest and best care.
Extended urgent care hours will allow eligible veterans who may have otherwise visited an in-network urgent care clinic to receive care directly from a VA provider. While VA’s community urgent care network remains an option for eligible veterans, VA Illiana is proud to increase access to VA providers with the specialized training and experience necessary to best care for veterans.
VA Illiana’s urgent care center provides immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
As before this change, veterans experiencing a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1 or proceed to the nearest hospital’s emergency department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.