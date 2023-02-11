DANVILLE — VA Illiana will recognize and honor hospitalized veterans from Feb. 12-18 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for veterans. Local commemoration efforts include a hamburger luncheon sponsored by the Marine Corps League, an outing to the Fischer Theater and visits by public officials.
“We’re excited to recognize the veterans we have the honor of serving here at VA Illiana,” said Jennifer Sheehan-Wells, who leads VA Illiana’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement. “National Salute to Service is a chance to let hospitalized and resident veterans know that their nation and community values what they have given to our nation. What they have given to us is debt we can never truly repay, but the activities we have planned are intended to show veterans how much they mean to us.”
In 2022, schools, community groups, individuals and youth organizations sent more than 1,200 valentines to VA Illiana, which were distributed to veteran inpatients. Additionally, VA staff, volunteers and several community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized veterans.
In addition to donations and as a compliment to in-person volunteer assignments, VA also provides volunteers with virtual and remote assignments which allows them to safely support veterans.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at VA Illiana, visit the Center for Community Development and Civic Engagement website.
VA Illiana Health Care System provides services at six locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Locations include the Danville VA Medical Center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield. The VA Illiana Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. It’s an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
