Schedule of activities:
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. PACT Act Summer VetFest. Social Activities Room. This comprehensive engagement opportunity brings together experts from across VA Illiana to connect veterans with education, resources and information. A special emphasis will be placed on potential new benefits under the PACT Act and the event will include representatives from eligibility and enrollment, VA’s diversity and equity program, women’s health, the Veterans Benefits Administration, and more.
10 – 10:45 a.m. A Bright I-DEA Illuminates the World: Reflections on Equality, Service, and Lived Experience. Social Activities Room. This is a staff and in-patient focused event discussing on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, & Access (I-DEA) with special guest speaker Robbie Walker, U.S. Army Veteran, and VBA accredited claims agent. Walker was key to putting the “Birthplace of the Tuskegee Airmen” signs alongside state highways entering Champaign County and brings decades of experience of public service to bear on this critical topic.
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Historic Grounds Tours. Ongoing departures from Bldg. 98 Canopy. Guests can enjoy a historic tour of the campus in the comfort of one of our electric vehicles. On the tour, participants will have the chance to explore how the campus has grown, changed, and evolved over 125 years of caring for veterans.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mini Music Fest. Gazebos near Building 25 (botanical greenhouse). An event featuring music celebrating service, summertime, and 125 years of caring for those who have served our nation’s heroes.
Noon – 12:30 p.m. PACT Act Brief Brown Bag Lunch and Learn. Social Activities Room. Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration will deliver a presentation for veterans, staff and members of the public about the potential new benefits available under the PACT Act expansion of care. Bring your questions for a Q and A session at the end of the presentation.
2 – 3 p.m. VA Illiana 125th Anniversary Official Ceremony. Social Activities Room. The official commemoration of VA Illiana’s 125 years of service to America’s veterans. The ceremony will include the reading of an Illinois Senate Proclamation honoring VA Illiana by state Sen. Paul Faraci, greetings from members of congress, remarks by VA and elected officials, music, poetry and a formal honor guard procession.
Virtual Engagement Opportunities
Facebook Live #1: Toxic Exposure Screening and PACT Act on July 25 at 12:30 p.m. Join VA Illiana’s Environmental Registry clinician/examiner Leeann Capace for a virtual discussion of VA’s work on toxic exposure screenings and discussion of the historic PACT Act. This event will focus on benefits of going through the Environmental Registry process and the process following the registry exam.
Facebook Live #2: Toxic Exposure Screening and PACT Act on July 26 at 7:45 a.m. This event will focus on how to work with a Veteran Service Officer and the Compensation and Pension process, with Capace.
Clinic Enrollment Table Schedule includes: Danville VA Medical Center July 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
