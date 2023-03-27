DANVILLE — In celebration of Veterans Affairs Illiana's 125th Anniversary, veterans and community members will have the opportunity to see America's eighth-oldest VA location of care through the lens of history.
Since 1898, VA Illiana's grounds have been a place of healing, peace and rest for those who have served our nation.
On Tuesday and Thursday, the VA will offer guided tours of the medical center campus and insight into the rich history of caring at VA Illiana. The tours will be conducted via rides in VA Illiana's Gem e6 Shuttle and will depart from Building 98 of the Danville VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The event is open to the public and masks are required for participants.
VA Illiana Health Care System provides services at six locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Locations include the Danville VA Medical Center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield, Ill. The VA Illiana Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. It's an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
