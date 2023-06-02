DANVILLE – In celebration of 125 years of service to America’s veterans, VA Illiana’s Danville Medical Center hosted a concert by the Danville Barbershop Chorus for inpatient veterans on Tuesday.
More than 30 Veterans and VA Illiana nursing staff attended the May 125th Anniversary event, which featured musical selections including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Be Our Guest,” and “The Mansions of the Lord.” Veterans from VA Illiana’s Veterans Village attended the event, as well as Veterans participating in the medical center’s residential rehabilitation treatment program.
Dori Camacho Torres, VA Illiana Public Affairs Officer, said the event was a meaningful way to continue VA Illiana’s long history of connecting Veterans to the performing arts.
“Since the earliest days of VA Illiana, musical performances have been an important part of life on the grounds of the Danville VA Medical Center, with visiting and resident musicians sharing their talent here,” said Camacho Torres. “We are grateful to the Danville Barbershop Chorus for joining us as we preserve the legacy of our past while caring for the Veterans of today.”
The concert was also historically notable due to its location, being the first musical performance to take place under Building 98’s canopy entrance. The canopy entrance, officially opened to veteran traffic in December 2022, both improves access to care and provides a sheltered multiuse space for veteran activities. The canopy now joins the historic VA Illiana bandstand as an on-campus music venue, furthering the medical center’s legacy of hosting outdoor musical performances for veterans.
