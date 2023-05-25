DANVILLE – On May 29 at 11 a.m., Danville National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony on the cemetery grounds in honor of those who have lost their lives while serving in our nation’s military.
“Memorial Day is an opportunity for us to pause as a nation and honor the memory of the patriots who have laid down their lives in defense of our country,” said VA Illiana Executive Director Staci Williams. “We can never begin to repay the debt of gratitude we owe these fallen heroes. It will be an honor to join the community as we pay tribute to them at the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony.”
The ceremony will include keynote remarks, performances by the Danville Municipal Band, musician Kurt Kiser and a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen.
The ceremony will also include color guard honors, a 21-gun salute and the sounding of Taps by members of American Legion Post 210.
All members of the community are invited to the event, which will take place rain or shine.
In preparation for the event, volunteers will post small American flags in front of grave markers throughout the national cemetery on Saturday, May 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Groups or individuals interested in volunteering should contact Jacob Serd, Danville National Cemetery Manager, at 217-554-4550.
