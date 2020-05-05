DANVILLE — During Mental Health Awareness Month, Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System reminds veterans that they can use the agency’s online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions.
This will help protect veterans from potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 while continuing to engage in their treatment.
Shawn Bransky, medical center director at Illiana, said the VA is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.
“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” Bransky said.
“Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”
In fact, even during this time, work continues on the new 22-bed mental health inpatient building.
Ground was broken last July for the state-of-the-art building on the Danville campus, across from Urgent Care. It will help veterans requiring acute mental health treatment in an inpatient setting.
The construction company is expected to hand the building over to the VA on Oct. 28. Then, the first veteran will be accepted in mid-December.
Bransky said he toured the building last week, and he’s impressed with its welcoming, healing environment.
“We can’t wait. We’re excited to get it open,” he said Monday
The single-story, stand-alone building also offers privacy, as a veteran can be dropped off at the door for admittance, triage and treatment, and then discharged in the same way.
The new building will replace the 103-7 mental health unit, which is located in a 1965 building. That building may be demolished, but plans aren’t definite yet, Bransky said.
RESOURCES
The VA offers veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:
• Telephone or video appointments — Veterans should keep their existing mental health appointments, which they can receive while at home, using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. Telephone appointments also may be an option.
To set up telephone or VA Video Connect appointment, veterans can contact the clinic or send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
• Prescription Refills and Safety — Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.
• Mental Health Information and Resources — The VA provides information on ways for veterans and their families to maintain and improve their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.
• Text message reminders — Veterans can use a new program called Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll in the app at mobile.va.gov/annie.
• Mental Health Month — This May, VA is observing Mental Health Month by emphasizing that “Now Is the Time.” Even during the coronavirus outbreak, veterans can still prioritize their mental health.
Veterans and their families can visit www.MakeTheConnection.net/MHM to learn more about mental health resources and hear stories of recovery from other veterans.
• Veteran Phone Outreach Program — Veterans who are lonely or struggling during this time can sign up to be called by a Mental Health team member on a regular basis.
Contact your Mental Health provider or the Mental Health Service at (217) 554-4529, providing the full name and phone number and ask to be added to the Veteran Phone Outreach Program.
