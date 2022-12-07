Danville firefighters responded to a single story structure fire over the weekend.
The fire occurred at 801 Johnson St. at around 12:48 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said in a news release firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions when they arrived, and that fire was extending through the roof of the building.
Firefighters took around 15 minutes to bring the fire under control and remained on scene until 3:14 p.m. checking for fire extension, Marcott said.
The home was not occupied and was under renovations at the time of the fire. There were no utilities to the structure.
The structure was a complete loss, with damages estimated at around $13,000.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
